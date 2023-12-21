Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum Kicks Off In Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum has started in Baku, Trend reports.
The forum will evaluate potential to increase
Azerbaijani-Turkish collaboration in numerous fields, as well as
sign investment and partnership agreements.
It will feature around 600 representatives from both countries'
government and corporate sectors, entailing panel discussions on
investment, commerce, agriculture, defense, renewable energy, and
health tourism.
In parallel, B2B meetings between entrepreneurs will also be
arranged.
