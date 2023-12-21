               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum Kicks Off In Baku (PHOTO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum has started in Baku, Trend reports.

The forum will evaluate potential to increase Azerbaijani-Turkish collaboration in numerous fields, as well as sign investment and partnership agreements.

It will feature around 600 representatives from both countries' government and corporate sectors, entailing panel discussions on investment, commerce, agriculture, defense, renewable energy, and health tourism.

In parallel, B2B meetings between entrepreneurs will also be arranged.

































































