Azerbaijan, Türkiye Orchestrate Plethora Of Business Get-Togethers, Initiatives - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have held hundreds of business events and business forums, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum, Trend reports.

"Today, Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, friendship, close cooperation, and strategic allied relations are at an all-time high, thanks to the persistent efforts of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Personal relationships based on mutual trust between our presidents, as well as regular contacts and mutual support in the political arena, create the foundation for the advancement of our alliance relations. The signing of the Shusha Declaration on June 15, 2021, elevated Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations to the status of a strategic alliance," Mikayil Jabbarov noted.

"The fraternal atmosphere based on mutual trust stimulates business circles to develop cooperation. To date, hundreds of business events, as well as business forums, export missions and business meetings have been held between the two countries," he said.

Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum has started in Baku.

The forum will look at ways to boost Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in numerous areas, as well as sign investment and partnership agreements.

The event is attended by around 600 representatives from both countries' government and corporate sectors entailing panel discussions on investment, commerce, agriculture, the defense industry, green energy, and health tourism.