Azerbaijan, Türkiye Orchestrate Plethora Of Business Get-Togethers, Initiatives - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Azerbaijan and
Türkiye have held hundreds of business events and business forums,
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the opening
ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum, Trend reports.
"Today, Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, friendship, close
cooperation, and strategic allied relations are at an all-time
high, thanks to the persistent efforts of Presidents Ilham Aliyev
and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Personal relationships based on mutual
trust between our presidents, as well as regular contacts and
mutual support in the political arena, create the foundation for
the advancement of our alliance relations. The signing of the
Shusha Declaration on June 15, 2021, elevated Azerbaijan-Türkiye
relations to the status of a strategic alliance," Mikayil Jabbarov
noted.
"The fraternal atmosphere based on mutual trust stimulates
business circles to develop cooperation. To date, hundreds of
business events, as well as business forums, export missions and
business meetings have been held between the two countries," he
said.
Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum has started in Baku.
The forum will look at ways to boost Azerbaijani-Turkish
cooperation in numerous areas, as well as sign investment and
partnership agreements.
The event is attended by around 600 representatives from both
countries' government and corporate sectors entailing panel
discussions on investment, commerce, agriculture, the defense
industry, green energy, and health tourism.
