Projects Co-Handled By Private Sector Promote Azerbaijani-Turkish Economies - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Joint projects implemented by the private sector play a crucial role in the development of the economies of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum, Trend reports.

"These initiatives represent the strengthening of our brotherhood, the development of the non-oil sector, the increase of prosperity, competitive manufacturing, and the creation of new jobs," added the minister.

Jabbarov highlighted that mega-projects implemented through joint initiatives and the participation of Azerbaijan and Türkiye globally contribute to regional development and security.

"Effective cooperation in the energy sector, signed documents, successfully implemented joint initiatives, and projects further strengthen the positions of our countries on the international stage and play a crucial role in regional energy security," he said. "The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, and the Southern Gas Corridor are of great importance in shaping the energy infrastructure between Europe and Asia."

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku today.

The forum will explore opportunities for expanding Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.

More than 600 representatives from government institutions and the private sector from both countries are participating in the event.

The forum will include panel sessions covering investment, trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health tourism sectors.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel