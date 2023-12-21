Projects Co-Handled By Private Sector Promote Azerbaijani-Turkish Economies - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Joint projects
implemented by the private sector play a crucial role in the
development of the economies of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the
Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during the
opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum,
Trend reports.
"These initiatives represent the strengthening of our
brotherhood, the development of the non-oil sector, the increase of
prosperity, competitive manufacturing, and the creation of new
jobs," added the minister.
Jabbarov highlighted that mega-projects implemented through
joint initiatives and the participation of Azerbaijan and Türkiye
globally contribute to regional development and security.
"Effective cooperation in the energy sector, signed documents,
successfully implemented joint initiatives, and projects further
strengthen the positions of our countries on the international
stage and play a crucial role in regional energy security," he
said. "The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the
Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, and the Southern Gas Corridor
are of great importance in shaping the energy infrastructure
between Europe and Asia."
The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku
today.
The forum will explore opportunities for expanding
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment
agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.
More than 600 representatives from government institutions and
the private sector from both countries are participating in the
event.
The forum will include panel sessions covering investment,
trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health
tourism sectors.
