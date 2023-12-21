               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Türkiye Tops Azerbaijan's Investments In Foreign Countries


12/21/2023 2:42:00 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Türkiye is ranked 1st in terms of Azerbaijan's investments in foreign countries, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum, Trend reports.

"This definitely demonstrates the extent of development of our countries' investment partnership. From 1995 to the first six months of 2023, our country invested $19.9 billion in Türkiye. It is encouraging that Türkiye is the first country to engage in Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas economy," he said.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum started in Baku.

The forum will consider opportunities to expand Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various directions, sign investment and cooperation agreements.

More than 600 representatives of state institutions and private sector from both countries are taking part in the event.

Panel sessions covering investment, trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, health tourism sectors will be held within the forum.

