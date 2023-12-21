Türkiye Tops Azerbaijan's Investments In Foreign Countries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Türkiye is
ranked 1st in terms of Azerbaijan's investments in foreign
countries, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at
the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum,
Trend reports.
"This definitely demonstrates the extent of development of our
countries' investment partnership. From 1995 to the first six
months of 2023, our country invested $19.9 billion in Türkiye. It
is encouraging that Türkiye is the first country to engage in
Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas economy," he said.
The Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum started in Baku.
The forum will consider opportunities to expand
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various directions, sign
investment and cooperation agreements.
More than 600 representatives of state institutions and private
sector from both countries are taking part in the event.
Panel sessions covering investment, trade, agriculture, defense
industry, green energy, health tourism sectors will be held within
the forum.
