Kars-Nakhchivan Railroad Deal Deems As Middle Corridor's New Branch - Azerbaijani Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The construction plan of Kars-Nakhchivan railroad should be considered as a new branch of the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum, Trend reports.

"As an alternative, the route, which will run through the territories of Zangilan, Iran, Nakhchivan, and Türkiye, will improve our transportation collaboration. The Middle Corridor, Baku Sea Trade Port, and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line travel through our country, forming the shortest and most efficient transit routes for commodities transported from Azerbaijan to Europe via Turkey and vice versa. Azerbaijan has engaged in infrastructure projects linked to rail, road, and air travel at its own expense as an active participant in East-West and North-South transport routes," he said.

The Middle Corridor connects China's with the European Union's container rail freight transit networks across Central Asia, the Caucasus, Turkey, and Eastern Europe.

Multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure connects Caspian and Black Sea ferry terminals with railway systems in China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine, and Poland.

The Middle Corridor allows for increased cargo flow from China to Turkey, as well as to European countries and the other way around.

One of the key advantages of this transport corridor is that a route train via this corridor delivers freight from China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days.