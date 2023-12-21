Kars-Nakhchivan Railroad Deal Deems As Middle Corridor's New Branch - Azerbaijani Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The construction
plan of Kars-Nakhchivan railroad should be considered as a new
branch of the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil
Jabbarov said at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Turkish
Investment Forum, Trend reports.
"As an alternative, the route, which will run through the
territories of Zangilan, Iran, Nakhchivan, and Türkiye, will
improve our transportation collaboration. The Middle Corridor, Baku
Sea Trade Port, and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line travel through
our country, forming the shortest and most efficient transit routes
for commodities transported from Azerbaijan to Europe via Turkey
and vice versa. Azerbaijan has engaged in infrastructure projects
linked to rail, road, and air travel at its own expense as an
active participant in East-West and North-South transport routes,"
he said.
The Middle Corridor connects China's with the European Union's
container rail freight transit networks across Central Asia, the
Caucasus, Turkey, and Eastern Europe.
Multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure connects
Caspian and Black Sea ferry terminals with railway systems in
China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine, and
Poland.
The Middle Corridor allows for increased cargo flow from China
to Turkey, as well as to European countries and the other way
around.
One of the key advantages of this transport corridor is that a
route train via this corridor delivers freight from China to Europe
in an average of 20-25 days.
