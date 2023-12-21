Azerbaijan Reveals Notable Growth Of Trade Turnover With Türkiye For 11M2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Türkiye is Azerbaijan's second-largest economic partner, with a mutual trade transaction of $7.2 billion during January through November 2023, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum, Trend reports.

"The increase was 33 percent as compared to the same period previous year. Exports to Türkiye surged by more than 52 percent, totaling $5.1 billion," he added.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku today.

The forum will explore opportunities for expanding Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.

More than 600 representatives from government institutions and the private sector from both countries are participating in the event.

The forum will include panel sessions covering investment, trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health tourism sectors.

