Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC Gearing Up For Historic Match In Khankendi (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The last two
matches of 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Football Cup will be played
today, Trend reports.
Khankendi will host the first match of the day. In the historic
encounter, Qarabag FC will face the I League's representative,
MOIK.
The game, which will go down in history as the first football
match played in Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian
occupation in 30 years, will begin at 14:00 (GMT +4).
The 1/8 stage final will be played in Baku between the teams
"Neftchi" and Qaradag Lokbatan. The game at Neftchi Arena begins at
18:00.
