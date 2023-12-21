Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC Gearing Up For Historic Match In Khankendi (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The last two matches of 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Football Cup will be played today, Trend reports.

Khankendi will host the first match of the day. In the historic encounter, Qarabag FC will face the I League's representative, MOIK.

The game, which will go down in history as the first football match played in Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 30 years, will begin at 14:00 (GMT +4).

The 1/8 stage final will be played in Baku between the teams "Neftchi" and Qaradag Lokbatan. The game at Neftchi Arena begins at 18:00.

