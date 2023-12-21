Azerbaijan Reveals Contract Value Concluded By Turkish Companies On Karabakh's Revamp

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The value of
contracts concluded by Turkish companies on Azerbaijan's Karabakh
reconstruction exceeded $3.4 billion, Azerbaijani Economy Minister
Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Turkish
investment forum.
"The state budget has set aside $7 billion for the
implementation of rehabilitation and building projects in the area
between 2021 and 2023. It's encouraging to see Turkish companies
actively engaging in these projects. Contracts signed with Turkish
firms for the reconstruction of Karabakh have exceeded $3.4
billion," he said.
Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum started in Baku.
Within the framework of the forum, opportunities for expansion
of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various directions will be
considered, investment and cooperation agreements will be
signed.
More than 600 representatives of state institutions and private
sector from both countries are taking part in the event.
Panel sessions covering investment, trade, agriculture, defense
industry, green energy, health tourism sectors will be held within
the forum.
