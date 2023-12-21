               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Reveals Contract Value Concluded By Turkish Companies On Karabakh's Revamp


12/21/2023 2:41:56 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The value of contracts concluded by Turkish companies on Azerbaijan's Karabakh reconstruction exceeded $3.4 billion, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum.

"The state budget has set aside $7 billion for the implementation of rehabilitation and building projects in the area between 2021 and 2023. It's encouraging to see Turkish companies actively engaging in these projects. Contracts signed with Turkish firms for the reconstruction of Karabakh have exceeded $3.4 billion," he said.

Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum started in Baku.

Within the framework of the forum, opportunities for expansion of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various directions will be considered, investment and cooperation agreements will be signed.

More than 600 representatives of state institutions and private sector from both countries are taking part in the event.

Panel sessions covering investment, trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, health tourism sectors will be held within the forum.

