Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society To Branch Out In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. As part of the 'Great Return' program, offices of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (AzQAC) will be built on territories liberated from Armenian occupation, the AzQAC Executive Secretary Jeyhun Mirzayev said at the extraordinary XXVI general meeting of the organization, Trend reports.

Within the 'Great Return' project, AzQAC is expected to build offices in three cities.

The executive secretary stressed the importance of giving aid to the population dwelling in the Karabakh economic region as part of AzQAC's humanitarian policy following the Azerbaijani Army's local anti-terrorist efforts in September of this year.

The extraordinary XXVI general meeting of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society is being held.

The meeting, having around 400 attendees, is expected to conclude with the adoption of a final statement.

