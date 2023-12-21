Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society To Branch Out In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. As part of the
'Great Return' program, offices of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent
Society (AzQAC) will be built on territories liberated from
Armenian occupation, the AzQAC Executive Secretary Jeyhun Mirzayev
said at the extraordinary XXVI general meeting of the organization,
Trend reports.
Within the 'Great Return' project, AzQAC is expected to build
offices in three cities.
The executive secretary stressed the importance of giving aid to
the population dwelling in the Karabakh economic region as part of
AzQAC's humanitarian policy following the Azerbaijani Army's local
anti-terrorist efforts in September of this year.
The extraordinary XXVI general meeting of the Azerbaijan Red
Crescent Society is being held.
The meeting, having around 400 attendees, is expected to
conclude with the adoption of a final statement.
