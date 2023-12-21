AZPROMO And TÜİB Sign Action Plan For 2024

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) and the Public Association of Businessmen and Industrialists of Azerbaijan and Türkiye (TÜİB) have signed an action plan for 2024, Trend reports.

