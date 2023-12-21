Kyrgyzstan Exploring Trade Routes To Russia, Türkiye, Iran, EU - Minister Of Economy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 21. Kyrgyzstan
explores trade routes to Russia, Türkiye, Iran, and the EU as a
means to enhance the country's export capabilities, the Minister of
Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev said during
a press conference reviewing the outcomes of the year 2023,
Trend reports.
The minister announced plans aimed at developing an e-commerce
park and a trading pavilion within Uzbekistan's Termez
International Trade Center.
In terms of the business environment, he stated that efforts
will be geared toward establishing electronic issue of licenses and
permits, as well as instituting a ban on new types of licenses and
permits.
"We are aiming for the launch of the Abu Dhabi Kyrgyz Investment
public joint-stock company with a capital of $100 million and the
establishment of the Turkic Investment Fund with a capital of $500
million," he said.
According to him, in 2024 and in the medium term, the Ministry
of Economy and Commerce will continue efforts to attract
investments and develop domestic production with aim to boost the
export of goods.
