Russian Drones Attack Ukraine From Three Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia launched overnight Thursday several groups of Shahed kamikaze drones at Ukraine from three directions: Chauda in occupied Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Kursk.

That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force , Ukrinform reports.

A total of 35 Shahed-136/131 have been launched in waves, at different times, between 20:00 on December 20 and 03:30 on December 21.

It is noted that tactical aviation, air defense units, and mobile fire groups Forces of Ukraine were involved in an effort to intercept the incoming targets.

EW capabilities must be strengthened to deal with larger number of– Air Force spox

Ukraine's defenders ultimately shot down 34 of 35 enemy drones.

Air defense forces were activated in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Kirovohrad regions.