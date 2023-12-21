Russia's Death Toll In Ukraine Climbs To Over 350K

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the outset of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has seen 350,270 soldiers and officers killed in action.

That's including 1,080 KIAs reported in the past day alone, says the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's defenders effectively destroyed 5,828 main battle tanks (+14 in the past day), 10,825 (+31) armored fighting vehicles, 8,226 (+20) artillery systems, 932 (+4) multiple rocket launchers, 611 air defense systems, 324 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,342 (+26) operational- and tactical-level UAVs, 1,613 (+1) cruise missiles, 22 warships/cutters, a submarine, 10,919 (+48) military trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,208 (+5) units of specialized equipment.

Latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Air Force conducted 17 airstrikes on Russian positions in Ukraine in the past 24 hours. Ninety-nine combat engagement were reported across the front line.