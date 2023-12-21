Two Civilians Injured In Russia's Shelling Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two civilians have been injured in Russia's shelling of the Donetsk region over the past day.

The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Acting Head Ihor Moroz on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On December 20, 2023, Russians injured two civilians in the Donetsk region, namely in Krasnohorivka and Toretsk,” Moroz wrote.

In general, since the Russian full-scale invasion started, a total of 1,792 people have been killed and 4,384 injured in the Donetsk region. These data do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.