Four Russian Warships On Combat Duty In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 a.m., December 21, 2023, four Russian warships were remaining on combat duty in the Black Sea and another one in the Sea of Azov. No missile carriers were among them.

The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In addition, four Russian warships were spotted in the Mediterranean Sea, including two Kalibr-type missile carriers with up to 16 missiles on board.

A reminder that, according to Ukraine's Air Force, there is a daily threat of Russian attacks on the country's territory with guided missiles.