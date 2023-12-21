               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Khankandi Stadium Preparing For Today's Match


12/21/2023 2:41:17 AM

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Within the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup in football, the match between "Garabagh" and MOIK will be held at Khankandi Central Stadium, Azernews reports.

Officials, journalists, and a certain number of fans will be present at the match.

