Khankandi Stadium Preparing For Today's Match

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Within the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup in football, the match between "Garabagh" and MOIK will be held at Khankandi Central Stadium, Azernews reports.

Officials, journalists, and a certain number of fans will be present at the match.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp