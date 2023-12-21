Khankandi Stadium Preparing For Today's Match

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
Within the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup in football, the
match between "Garabagh" and MOIK will be held at Khankandi Central
Stadium, Azernews reports.
Officials, journalists, and a certain number of fans will be
present at the match.
