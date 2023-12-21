               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Gets Acquainted With Construction, Restoration Work In Shusha


12/21/2023 2:41:17 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has got acquainted with the construction work carried out in the first new residential complex consisting of 23 buildings in the city of Shusha, restoration work carried out on Karabakh Street, the reconstruction of the Ashagi Govhar Agha mosque, and construction work in the mosque of the village of Dashalti, Azernews reports.

