Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Reveals Currency Rates

According to the official rate of the Central Bank of
Azerbaijan, the U.S. dollar rate remained unchanged at AZN 1.7, Azernews reports.
The euro rate rose by 0.2% to AZN 1.8614, while the Russian
ruble rate remained unchanged at AZN 0.0188.
Currency Bet
1 US dollar 1. 7000
1 euro 1. 8614
1 Russian ruble 0. 0188
1 Australian dollar 1.1469
1 Argentine peso 0.0021
1 Belarusian ruble 0. 5160
1 Brazilian real 0. 3459
1 dirhams of UAE 0. 4629
1 South African Rand 0. 0930
100 South Korean won 0. 1304
1 Czech crown 0. 0760
100 Chilean pesos 0.1951
1 Chinese yuan 0. 2379
1 Danish crown 0. 2497
1 Georgian lari 0. 6332
1 Hong Kong dollar 0. 2178
1 Indian Rupee 0. 0204
1 British pound 2.1491
100 Indonesian rupees 0. 0109
100 Iranian rials 0. 0040
1 Swedish krona 0.1673
1 Swiss franc 1. 9718
1 Israeli shekel 0. 4664
1 Canadian dollar 1. 2727
1 Kuwaiti dinar 5. 5273
1 Kazakh tenge 0. 0037
1 Kyrgyz som 0. 0191
100 Lebanese pounds 0. 0113
1 Malaysian ringgit 0. 3654
1 Mexican peso 0. 0993
1 Moldovan leu 0. 0970
1 Egyptian pound 0. 0550
1 Norwegian krone 0.1643
100 Uzbek soums 0. 0137
1 Polish zloty 0. 4288
1 Singapore dollar 1. 2784
1 Riyal of Saudi Arabia 0. 4532
1 SDR (special drawing rights of the IMF) 2. 2728
1 Turkish lira 0. 0584
1 Taiwanese dollar 0. 0543
1 Tajik somon 0.1555
1 new Turkmen manat 0. 4857
1 Ukrainian hryvnia 0. 0452
100 Japanese yen 1.1898
1 New Zealand dollar 1. 0624
Gold (1 oz) 3462, 2115
Silver (1 oz) 41.2913
Platinum (1 oz) 1649,2465
Palladium (1 oz.) 2046,4005
