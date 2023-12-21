Tourist Flow From Central Asian Countries To Azerbaijan Increased Significantly

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

In January-November 2023, a total of 121,467 tourists from Central Asian countries visited Azerbaijan, which is 83.16 percent more than in the same period of 2022 (66,316 people), Azernews reports.

According to the State Agency for Tourism of Azerbaijan, the number of tourists from Kazakhstan was 53,249 (year-on-year growth of 90.74 percent), Uzbekistan - 35,222 (year-on-year growth of 49.74 percent), Turkmenistan - 23,401 (year-on-year growth of 2.46 times), Kyrgyzstan - 5,184 (year-on-year growth of 78.82 percent), Tajikistan - 4,411 (year-on-year growth of 78.37 percent).

It should be noted that 1,893,679 tourists visited Azerbaijan in the reporting period (an increase of 29.81 percent).

It should be reminded that in 2022, a total of 1,602,600 foreign citizens visited Azerbaijan, which is more than two times higher than the figure for 2021 (790,062 people), and 73,823 people from Central Asian countries, which is 4.75 times higher than the figure for 2021 (15,516 people).

It is worth noting that a total of 411,141 people visited Azerbaijan from Central Asian countries in 2017-2022 (from Kazakhstan 167,052, Turkmenistan 119,201, Uzbekistan 96,278, Kyrgyzstan 15,467, Tajikistan 13,143).