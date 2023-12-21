Baku Hosts Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the establishment of the Turkish Republic has started its work today in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event has been organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Public Association of Businessmen and Industrialists of Turkiye and Azerbaijan (TUIB).

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Head of the Financial Department of the (Turkish) President's Office Goksel Ashan are participating in the forum.

The event, which aims to further strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, is also intended to make an important contribution to regional development. The forum will discuss strategic issues related to the expansion of economic cooperation, steps to be taken to create strong economic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey. Potential investment opportunities were also discussed.