Baku Hosts Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum

Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the establishment
of the Turkish Republic has started its work today in Baku, Azernews reports.
The event has been organized by the Export and Investment
Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Public Association of
Businessmen and Industrialists of Turkiye and Azerbaijan
(TUIB).
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov, Turkish Trade
Minister Omer Bolat and Head of the Financial Department of the
(Turkish) President's Office Goksel Ashan are participating in the
forum.
The event, which aims to further strengthen economic cooperation
between the two countries, is also intended to make an important
contribution to regional development. The forum will discuss
strategic issues related to the expansion of economic cooperation,
steps to be taken to create strong economic relations between
Azerbaijan and Turkey. Potential investment opportunities were also
discussed.
