Oil, Gas Exploration: Tanzania Seeks Riyadh Expertise

DAR ES SALAAM, Dec 21 (NNN-DAILYNEWS) - Tanzanian VICE-PRESIDENT Dr Philip Mpango has stated that Tanzania and Saudi Arabia can collaborate in the oil and gas sector, drawing from the experience of the Middle Eastern country in that field.

Dr Mpango made the remarks during a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Tanzania, Yahya Ahmed Okeish, on Tuesday.

Tanzania has a significant ambition to elevate its global economy in the oil and gas industry. Currently, the country is leading the race in East Africa, followed by Uganda and Kenya.

Dr Mpango emphasised the need for cooperation in developing human resources to effectively utilise Tanzania's available resources. He also extended an invitation to Saudi Arabia to cooperate in the mineral sector, particularly critical minerals essential for clean energy transition.

Tanzania possesses substantial deposits of minerals such as graphite, copper, nickel, lithium, and cobalt, which are crucial for addressing the challenge of climate change. During their meeting at Chamwino State House in Dodoma, Dr Mpango highlighted the growth of the relationship between the two nations, enabling continued cooperation on various international platforms.

He expressed Tanzania's recognition of Saudi Arabia's contribution in financing different development projects through the Saudi Development Fund and the King Salman Centre for Humanitarian Aid. Dr Mpango stressed the need to enhance cooperation in trade and investment between the two countries.

He urged Ambassador Okeish to work towards increasing investments by Saudi Arabian companies in Tanzania and attracting more tourists from Saudi Arabia.

The Vice President also congratulated Saudi Arabia, through the Ambassador, for being selected to host the 2030 World Expo. He expressed satisfaction with the direct flights from Saudi Arabia to Tanzania, which strengthen the existing relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Yahya Ahmed Okeish stated that historical and personal links have deepened the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Tanzania. He emphasized Saudi Arabia's value for partnerships with African countries, particularly Tanzania.

The announcement of 500 positions for Tanzanian nurses in Saudi Arabia is a result of strong collaboration and President Samia Suluhu Hassan's visit to the nation, according to Ambassador Okeish.

He further expressed Saudi Arabia's recognition of the African workforce, particularly in Tanzania, and the intention to collaborate in maximising its potential. Saudi Arabia has established a strategy to collaborate with Tanzania in providing clean energy for cooking, in response to climate change, based on President Samia's plan.

The balance of trade between the two countries ranged from 10-15 million US dollars between 2020 and 2021, with Saudi Arabia importing commodities such as fertilisers and petrochemicals. Saudi Arabia has implemented various projects in Tanzania, including education, infrastructure, health, water, and information and communication technology.

These projects include the Ruiche Irrigation Scheme in Kigoma, Same-Manga-Korogwe water supply, Mugango-Kyabakari-Butiama water supply, upgrading of Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Zanzibar, construction of the KibitiVibindu Road project, Chake Chake-Wete road project in Pemba, rehabilitation of Pemba Airport, and construction and rehabilitation of rural projects in Zanzibar.

In early 2016, Saudi Arabia identified Tanzania as a priority country for trade, investment and cooperation in the African continent. - NNN-DAILYNEWS