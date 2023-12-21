Rocket Launched At Al-Assad Air Base In Iraq - CENTCOM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- A 122mm rocket was fired at Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq without causing damage or injuries, stated the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) late Wednesday.

On social media platform "X, the CENTCOM posted that "approximately around 7:30am (Iraqi time), a 122mm rocket was launched at Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq."

"The combined joint task force located the point of origin and passed the location to the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) who moved to the site to investigate," CENTCOM added.

The ISF seized a flatbed truck modified to launch up to five 122mm rockets that was located at the site.

The total number of targeted attacks the US Army was exposed to, in both Iraq and Syria, has increased to 74 attacks since October 17th, announced the United States Department of Defense (Pentagon). (end)

