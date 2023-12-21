               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwaiti Oil Price Up USD 2.21 To USD 81.87 - KPC


12/21/2023 2:37:58 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by USD 2.21 to USD 81.87 per barrel on Wednesday, compared with USD 79.66 pb on Tuesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.
In international markets, the Brent crude oil future contracts went up by 47 cents to reach USD 79.70 pb, while identical deals of the West Texas Intermediate crude increased 28 cents to stand at USD 74.22 a barrel. (end)
