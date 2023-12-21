N. Korea's Kim Warns Of Nuke Attack If Provoked

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said his country will not hesitate to launch a nuclear attack if faced with a nuclear provocation from the enemy, state media said Thursday.

Kim made remarks in an event in Pyongyang on Wednesday to congratulate members of the General Missile Bureau for Monday's successful launch of a solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Kim said the launch provided "a clear explanation of the offensive counteraction mode and the evolution of the nuclear strategy and doctrine of the DPRK not to hesitate even a nuclear attack when the enemy provokes it with nukes," according to the KCNA.

He also stressed that defending of the country's dignity, sovereignty and interests can be certainly guaranteed only by strong power. "It is the genuine defense capability and defense of durable peace to have the real capability for preemptively attacking the enemy anywhere and the war posture, making any enemy feel fear," he added.

Pyongyang launched the ICBM on Monday, which flew about 1,000 km before landing in the sea, after firing a short-range ballistic missile the previous day. (end)

