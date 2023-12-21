European economic institutions grant USD116.5B to support building of illegal Jewish settlements

(MENAFN) Around 776 European economic establishments granted billions of dollars to back the building of illegal Jewish settlements on the seized Palestinian lands, as reported by a civil society organization.



A report from the Palestinian civil society organization Don't Buy into Occupation (DBIO) revealed that 776 European financial institutions have provided support to 51 companies involved in the construction of illegal Jewish settlements.



The report indicates that from January 2020 to August 2023, the financial institutions extended financial support amounting to USD164.2 billion to companies involved in the construction of illegal Jewish settlements.



The report highlights the top 10 institutions that made significant contributions, totaling USD116.55 billion. These include BNP Paribas (USD22.19 billion), HSBC (USD14.21 billion), Deutsche Bank (USD13.23 billion), Societe Generale (USD12.4 billion), KfW (USD11.29 billion), Barclays (USD10.63 billion), Credit Agricole (USD10.29 billion), Santander (USD8.61 billion), ING Group (USD7.05 billion), and UniCredit (USD6.66 billion).



In a statement, Antoine Madelin, an official with the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and a member of DBIO, emphasized that European financial institutions hold significant responsibility for the serious violations occurring in the occupied territories.



Madelin urged these institutions to take steps to ensure that their activities do not support the continuation and expansion of illegal settlements, which contravene UN resolutions and international humanitarian law.

