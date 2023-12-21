X Users In Sri Lanka And Other Countries Report Issues On Platform

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Thousands of users of X in Sri Lanka and around the world have reported issues with the social media site.

Around 70% of the reports noted issues with X's app as of 1:38 p.m. Hong Kong time, according to monitoring website Downdetector.

The cause of the outage on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is unknown.

Users also faced loading issues on X Pro, formerly TweetDeck, with a message that said:“Waiting for posts.” (Colombo Gazette / Bloomberg / Sun)