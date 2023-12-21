Kremlin claims Zelensky`s peace notion is nonsense

(MENAFN) In a recent development, the Kremlin has dismissed Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's proposed "peace formula," asserting that it lacks viability without active Russian participation.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphatically stated that Zelensky's ten-point peace plan, which includes demands for Russia to withdraw from contested territories, pay reparations, and establish a war crimes tribunal, is unrealistic and disconnected from the realities on the ground.



Peskov, addressing journalists, emphasized the absurdity of attempting to formulate a peace plan without Russia's involvement. He declared that such a process holds no potential for delivering tangible results, urging a more pragmatic approach to negotiations. The Kremlin's swift rejection of Zelensky's proposal highlights the existing diplomatic impasse between the two nations.



Zelensky's assertion on Tuesday that "the issue of negotiations with Russia is not relevant at the moment" was met with skepticism from the Kremlin. Peskov contended that Zelensky's statements indicate a lack of recognition of the essential role Russia plays in any potential peace talks. The Ukrainian leader had mentioned that once the "peace plan" is finalized and gains international support, it will be presented to Russia for negotiation.



In response, Peskov reiterated the Kremlin's stance that negotiations are indeed relevant but necessitate the inclusion of Russia for any meaningful progress. He argued that since Ukraine left the negotiating table at the insistence of Britain after a meeting in Istanbul in late March 2022, there have been no grounds for talks between Moscow and Kiev. The spokesman reminded reporters of London's role in derailing the peace process, referencing comments made by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, David Arakhamia, in November.



The ongoing discord underscores the deep-rooted challenges in diplomatic efforts to find a resolution to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. As both sides stand firm on their positions, the international community watches closely, awaiting potential breakthroughs or shifts in the dynamics that could pave the way for substantive negotiations and, ultimately, a path to peace in the region.



