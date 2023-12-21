BAR AVIATION PIONEERS WILDLIFE CONSERVATION THROUGH BLACK RHINO TRANSPORTATION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Successfully transporting five black rhinos from South Africa to Chad, using it's reliable L100 cargo plane for purposes of repopulating Zakouma National Park.

- Clinton MoodleyKAMPALA, UGANDA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BAR Aviation , Uganda's renowned aviation leader, continues to make strides in wildlife conservation. On the 6th of December 2023, BAR successfully transported five black rhinos from Limpopo, South Africa, had stops in Zambia and Burundi, and then to Zakouma, Chad, using its reliable L100 cargo plane for purposes of repopulating Zakouma National Park.This marks the second significant achievement for BAR Aviation in the transportation of these majestic creatures. Previously, on June 3rd and 4th, 2023, the L100 facilitated the safe journey of white rhinos from South Africa to Congo.BAR reaffirms its commitment to wildlife preservation and environmental sustainability. By leveraging its expertise in cargo transportation, the company actively supports global conservation initiatives, partnering with organizations dedicated to safeguarding endangered species. It is on record that these black Rhinos had been locally extinct for over 40 years.Black rhinos are native to eastern and southern Africa. They are listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list as critically endangered, with just 6,487 across the entire continent in 2022. Yet poaching remains a significant threat to rhino populations with at least 561 rhinos killed by poachers that year.BAR's impact on global wildlife conservation extends beyond its operational boundaries. The successful transportation to Chad was mainly to repopulate Chad after the only two females left had lived a lonely existence for over five years. The earlier attempts to translocation of six black Rhinos left four of them dead. BAR not only contributes to the preservation of black rhinos but also fosters international cooperation in protecting endangered species and their habitats.Clinton Moodley, Head of Cargo at BAR, expressed his pride in the company's role in this critical conservation effort:“As a company deeply committed to ethical and sustainable practices, we take great pride in contributing to the preservation of endangered species. The successful transportation of black rhinos to Chad underscores our dedication to making a positive impact on the world's ecosystems. These Rhinos flew for over 36 hours a journey of 4,400km (2,734 miles) and are settling in well in their Bomas. We will continue to collaborate with experts and organizations to uphold the highest standards in wildlife conservation.”BAR Aviation is a leading aviation company based in Uganda, dedicated to excellence in cargo transportation and actively supporting wildlife conservation initiatives. The company offers an extensive range of services, including private charter flights, BAR emergency medical response, an aviation academy, maintenance and repair, and more.

