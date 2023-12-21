Xi exposes to Biden China`s plots for Taiwan

(MENAFN) During a summit held in San Francisco in November, Chinese President Xi Jinping openly conveyed China's unwavering commitment to peacefully reunify with Taiwan to United States President Joe Biden, according to a recent NBC report. In a candid discussion attended by a dozen American and Chinese officials, Xi emphasized Beijing's desire for peaceful reunification while warning against any interference from Washington in the process.



The Chinese leader's tone was described as "blunt and candid" but not confrontational, as he expressed concerns about the candidates vying for Taiwan's presidency in the upcoming elections. China had previously reacted strongly to pro-independence comments made by Taiwanese politicians, emphasizing its stance on allowing ample space for peaceful reunification while staunchly opposing any separatist activities.



In the lead-up to the summit, Beijing urged the White House to issue a public statement supporting Taiwan's peaceful reunification with China and opposing the island's independence. However, the United States administration declined to make such a statement.



During the summit, when Biden requested respect for Taiwan's electoral process, Xi responded by emphasizing the importance of moving forward to address the Taiwan issue, despite advocating for peace. Notably, the Chinese president dismissed claims that China had specific plans to seize Taiwan by 2025 or 2027, asserting that there was no exact timeframe for the reunification process.



The revelation of Xi's openness about China's intentions for Taiwan adds a layer of complexity to the delicate cross-strait relations, prompting further analysis of the diplomatic dynamics and potential implications for regional stability. As tensions persist, the international community will closely monitor developments surrounding Taiwan and China's approach to achieving reunification.



MENAFN21122023000045015687ID1107638503