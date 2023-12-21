Man Murdered, Body Set Afire In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 21 (IANS) A person was murdered and his body was burnt by unidentified persons in the old city of Hyderabad.

The charred remains of the victim were found on Thursday near a garbage bin in Jiyaguda area under the limits of Kulsumpura Police Station.

Alerted by locals, police rushed to the spot and gathered clues. The remains were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

The victim is suspected to be former rowdy-sheeter Anil.

Police launched an investigation and were on the lookout for some suspects.

--IANS

ms/svn