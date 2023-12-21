Hockey India Hails Krishan Pathak, Sushila Chanu, Shivendra Singh, And Vineet Sharma On Getting National Awards

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Hockey India on Thursday extended its heartfelt congratulations to Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Shivendra Singh, and Vineet Kumar Sharma for being named for the prestigious National Awards for 2023.

Krishan and Sushila have been awarded the Arjuna Award while Shivendra has been conferred with the Dronacharya Award for his contribution as a coach with the national team. Former India men's team player Vineet Kumar Sharma has been awarded with Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Goalkeeper Krishan has been an integral part of the Indian team for the last few years and has played a major role in India's victorious campaign in the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai. He was part of the Indian team that won gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games and silver at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Sushila, one of the most experienced players in the team with 200 international caps, played a key role at the Tokyo Olympics, where India made it to the semifinals. She also scored the winning goal against Japan which bagged India the bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Shivendra has seamlessly transitioned from being a formidable player to an influential member of the coaching staff for the Indian men's hockey team. His journey in the sport has been a testament to his unwavering dedication, astute understanding of the game, and deep-rooted passion for hockey. Having been an integral part of the Indian hockey landscape as a player, Shivendra Singh brings invaluable experience and insights to his coaching role.

Vineet, the former India defender, was considered one of the lethal penalty corner hitters in his heydays. The 63-year-old former star fullback was part of the New Delhi 1982 and 1986 Seoul Asian Games teams besides featuring in the 1982 and 1986 World Cups held in Mumbai and London. He also competed at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, where the Indian team finished fifth.

Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey expressed immense pride in the achievements of these awardees.

"This marks an incredible milestone for hockey as we celebrate the well-deserved recognition bestowed upon two of our esteemed hockey players for their exceptional achievements in the sport - Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu.

"Their contributions to the sport have been invaluable, and this recognition is a testament to their hard work and passion. Also, I would like to extend my heartfelt wishes to Shivendra Singh for winning the Dronacharya Award and Vineet Kumar Sharma for bagging the Dhyan Chand Award,” said Tirkey.

“All of them have showcased exceptional talent and dedication, embodying the true spirit of hockey. Hockey India takes immense pride in their accomplishments and congratulates them on this well-deserved honour," he added.

