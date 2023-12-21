Biden rules out new hostage deal with Hamas

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden tempered expectations for a new deal to secure the release of additional hostages held by Hamas. However, he affirmed that his senior officials are actively working to achieve a breakthrough in this matter.



When questioned about the likelihood of a deal coming to fruition in the near future, Biden informed reporters that, "there’s no expectation at this point, but we are pushing.”



Following Hamas's surprise cross-border attack on Israel on October 7, an estimated 239 hostages were taken back to the besieged Gaza Strip. This attack was believed to have caused nearly 1,200 deaths.



During a weeklong pause in hostilities in November, several waves of detainees were released, with Israel exchanging 3 Palestinians from its prisons for each hostage released. Israel assesses that more than 130 hostages remain in Hamas's captivity.



According to health officials in the enclave, over 19,600 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have been killed in Israeli attacks since October. Israel's military actions, including bombings and ground campaigns, have led to extensive devastation in the coastal enclave. This has exacerbated shortages of essential supplies like food and water, aggravated further by Israel's restricted delivery of humanitarian aid.



When asked by reporters about the anticipated Palestinian death toll surpassing 20,000, Biden expressed sorrow and said "it’s tragic."

