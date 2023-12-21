North Korean president claims enemies must fear them

(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has lauded the country's military for the successful test-launch of a long-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), believed to have the potential to target any location in the mainland United States. The solid-fuel Hwasong-18 ICBM was tested on Monday, showcasing operational capabilities with an estimated range of up to 15,000KM. Analysts note that such solid-fuel missiles, in contrast to liquid-fuel counterparts, require less preparation time, reducing the window for detection by adversaries.



Kim Jong-un emphasized on Wednesday that securing the nation's sovereignty and regional peace necessitates demonstrating a "real capability for preemptively attacking the enemy anywhere," instilling fear in potential adversaries. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the North Korean leader asserted that the missile test provided a "clear explanation of the offensive counteraction mode" and showcased the evolution of the country's nuclear strategy and doctrine.



The test, described as a "great shock" by Kim Jong-un, drew swift responses from the United States, South Korea, and Japan. In a joint display of resolve, they conducted a show of force in the region, featuring a United States strategic B-1B bomber, to underline their commitment to a joint response.



The development raises concerns about the regional security landscape, as North Korea continues to advance its missile capabilities. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, assessing the potential implications for diplomatic efforts and the delicate balance in East Asia. As tensions persist, the dynamics between North Korea and its neighbors, as well as its interactions with global powers, are becoming increasingly intricate and unpredictable.



