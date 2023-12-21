Coffee Pod Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Coffee Pod market?



Nestle

Kraft Foods

Luigi Lavazza

Keurig Green Mountain

Coffechino

The J.M. Smucker

Ethical Coffee

Diedrich Coffee

Jacobs Douwe Egberts DD IP Holder

The Coffee Pod Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

A coffee pod or a single-serve coffee container is a coffee preparing method that prepares only enough coffee for a single or double serving. Paper coffee pods, K-cups, and T-discs are the different styles of coffee pods available in the market.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Coffee Pod market size is estimated to be worth USD 6951.3 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 12450 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Coffee Pod market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Coffee Pod landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Soft Pods accounting for of the Coffee Pod global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Supermarkets and Hypermarkets segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Coffee Pod include Nestle, Kraft Foods, Luigi Lavazza, Keurig Green Mountain, Coffechino, The J.M. Smucker, Ethical Coffee, Diedrich Coffee and Jacobs Douwe Egberts and etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Coffee Pod in 2021.

This report focuses on Coffee Pod volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coffee Pod market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Coffee Pod Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Coffee Pod market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Soft Pods Hard Pods

What are the different "Application of Coffee Pod market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores Online Stores

Why is Coffee Pod market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Coffee Pod market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

