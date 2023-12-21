Data Centre Fabric Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Banking and Financial Services, High Tech Industries, Insurance Industry, Retail, Government, Education and Health Sectors) , Types (Storage Area Network (SAN), Switching, Routing, Network Security, Management Software) , By " Data Centre Fabric Market-2024 " Region

Huawei

Juniper

Cisco

Avaya

Arista Networs

HP

Extreme Networks Dell

Data centre fabric also termed as unified fabric is an architecture in which the set of nodes and pnks are connected to each other, which looks pke a fabric collectively. In a network, this fabric altogether connects thousands of storage devices and servers.

The global Data Centre Fabric market size is projected to reach USD million by 2028, from USD million in 2021, at a CAGR of during 2022-2028.

This architecture ensures that every connected device is only a single hop away from the other device. This helps in supporting the data centers by decreasing the switching time and multiple hops between the devices. Reducing the number of hops increases the efficiency of the data centre.

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Switching

Routing

Network Security Management Software

Banking and Financial Services

High Tech Industries

Insurance Industry

Retail

Government Education and Health Sectors

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Data Centre Fabric Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Data Centre Fabric

1.2 Classification of Data Centre Fabric by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Data Centre Fabric Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Data Centre Fabric Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Data Centre Fabric Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Data Centre Fabric Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Data Centre Fabric Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Data Centre Fabric Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Data Centre Fabric Market Drivers

1.6.2 Data Centre Fabric Market Restraints

1.6.3 Data Centre Fabric Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Data Centre Fabric Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Data Centre Fabric Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Data Centre Fabric Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Data Centre Fabric Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Data Centre Fabric Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Data Centre Fabric Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Data Centre Fabric Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Data Centre Fabric New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Data Centre Fabric Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Data Centre Fabric Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Data Centre Fabric Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Data Centre Fabric Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Data Centre Fabric Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Data Centre Fabric Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Data Centre Fabric Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Data Centre Fabric Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Data Centre Fabric Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Data Centre Fabric Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Data Centre Fabric Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

