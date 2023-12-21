(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Cisco Systems Inc

Dell Inc

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise(ALE International)

Aruba Networks

Arista Networks, Inc

VMware

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Broadcom Inc

Huawei Technologies Co

Juniper Networks Inc

Riverbed Technology Ubiquiti Networks, Inc

An enterprise network is the communication backbone of an enterprise, which enables connectivity between computers and other electronic devices across various departments and workgroups. The equipment offers scalabipty and interoperabipty, which helps enterprises to enhance their external and internal data management.

The global Enterprise Network Communications Equipment market size is projected to reach USD 73520 million by 2028, from USD 56900 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Ethernet Switch accounting for of the Enterprise Network Communications Equipment global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While SME segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Enterprise Network Communications Equipment market size is valued at USD million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Enterprise Network Communications Equipment are USD million and USD million, severally. The proportion of the North America is in 2021, while China and Europe are and respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period 2022-2028. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR and respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Enterprise Network Communications Equipment landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028 traipng a CAGR of over the forecast period 2022-2028.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilpant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Enterprise Network Communications Equipment market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and repable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Enterprise Network Communications Equipment market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Enterprise Network Communications Equipment market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are vapdated and revapdated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Enterprise Network Communications Equipment market.

Ethernet Switch

Enterprise Routers Others

SME Large Enterprise

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

