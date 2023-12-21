Embroidery Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Caps, Coats, Blankets, Dress Shirts, Denim, Dresses, Others) , Types (Surface Embroidery, Counted Embroidery, Needlepoint) , By " Embroidery Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Embroidery market?



Advanced Embroidery

Dah Jeng Embroidery

Beauty Emblem

Chien Chee Embroidery

Better Emblem

Maw Chawg Enterprise

Tech Arts International

Yi Chun Textile DAH HEER INDUSTRIAL

The Embroidery Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Embroidery is the craft of decorating fabric or other materials using a needle to apply thread or yarn.

Embroidery may also incorporate other materials such as pearls, beads, quills, and sequins. In modern days, embroidery is usually seen on caps, hats, coats, blankets, dress shirts, denim, dresses, stockings, and golf shirts. Embroidery is available with a wide variety of thread or yarn color.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Embroidery market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Embroidery market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Embroidery landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Some of the basic techniques or stitches of the earpest embroidery are chain stitch, buttonhole or blanket stitch, running stitch, satin stitch, cross stitch. Those stitches remain the fundamental techniques of hand embroidery today.

This report focuses on Embroidery volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Embroidery market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Embroidery Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Embroidery market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Surface Embroidery

Counted Embroidery Needlepoint

What are the different "Application of Embroidery market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Caps

Coats

Blankets

Dress Shirts

Denim

Dresses Others

Why is Embroidery market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Embroidery market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Embroidery Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Embroidery market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Embroidery industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Embroidery market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Embroidery Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Embroidery Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Embroidery

1.2 Classification of Embroidery by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Embroidery Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Embroidery Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Embroidery Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Embroidery Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Embroidery Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Embroidery Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Embroidery Market Drivers

1.6.2 Embroidery Market Restraints

1.6.3 Embroidery Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Embroidery Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Embroidery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Embroidery Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Embroidery Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Embroidery Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Embroidery Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Embroidery Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Embroidery New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Embroidery Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Embroidery Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Embroidery Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Embroidery Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Embroidery Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Embroidery Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Embroidery Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Embroidery Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Embroidery Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Embroidery Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Embroidery Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

