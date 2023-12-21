Adult Diaper Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Kimberly Clark

SCA

Unicharm

First Quality Enterprise

Domtar

Medtronic

PBE

Medline

Hengan Group

Coco

Chiaus

Fuburg

Abena

Hartmann

PandG

Nobel Hygiene

Daio Paper

Hakujuji Kao

An adult diaper (or adult nappy) is a diaper made to be worn by a person with a body larger than that of an infant or toddler. Diapers can be necessary for adults with various conditions, such as incontinence, mobipty impairment, severe diarrhea or dementia. Adult diapers are made in various forms, including those resembpng traditional child diapers, underpants, and pads resembpng sanitary napkins (known as incontinence pads).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Adult Diaper market size is estimated to be worth USD 11240 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 15240 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Adult Diaper market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Adult Diaper landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Growing aging population, urbanization and increased awareness of treatment methods for urinary incontinence are expected to be the major drivers for the global adult diaper market. Aging population, economic affluence and improvement of the healthcare sector are expected to support the adult diaper market growth in the near future. However, volatipty in prices of raw material may curb the demand for adult diaper within the forecast period. Also, ever increasing demand for the new products which includes body fit, skin friendly, superior absorption, stretchable, stypsh and odor free is expected to grow new opportunities in the adult diaper market.Â

This report focuses on Adult Diaper volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Adult Diaper market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Adult Diaper Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation.



Types of Adult Diaper market:

Product Type Analysis:



Pad Type

Pants Type Flat Type

Application of Adult Diaper market:

End Users/Application Analysis:



Healthcare

Astronauts Others

Adult Diaper market 2024:

Regional coverage in the Adult Diaper market:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

