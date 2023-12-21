Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

ADVA Optical Networking

Avaya

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems

Coriant

Dell

Fujitsu

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Infinera Corporation

Juniper Networks

Nokia Corporation

VMware ZTE Corporation

Exceptional rise in internet traffic with a dynamic migration to cloud-based services is forcing content service, network services providers, and internet service providers to enhance the connectivity of data centers. Thus, vendors of data centers are focused on building an optimized data centers interconnect (DCI) infrastructure, which is scalable, efficient, and secure. DCI is an emerging optical technology design that connects two or more than two data centers.

The global Data Center Interconnect Platforms market size is projected to reach USD 5102.8 million by 2028, from USD 3448.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2028.

Data center has become an important part of organizations and almost every industry deapng in the technology media sector is using it or has its own data center. DCI is a comprehensive real-time solution that helps in connectivity, data storage, and offers quick access to a huge database. It is a more cost-effective solution than the traditional data center, which witnessed high demand around five years ago.

Solutions Services

Communication

Government and Public Sector

Banking and Finance

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Retail and E-Commerce Others

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Data Center Interconnect Platforms market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

