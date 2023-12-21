In-Mould Labels (IML) Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Food and Beverages, Chemicals, Healthcare, Others) , Types (Injection Molding, Extrusion- Blow Molding, Thermoforming) , By " In-Mould Labels (IML) Market-2024 " Region

CCL Label

FlintGroup

IPB Printing

Milacron

Constantia Flexibles Group

Huhtamaki Group

Coveris Holdings

Cenveo

Fuji Seal International Multicolor

The In-Mould Labels (IML) Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

The term "in mould labels" is directly derived from the technique: a preprinted polypropylene (PP) label is placed in a mould. This mould has the shape of the end product, e.g. the shape of a butter tub.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global In-Mould Labels (IML) market size is estimated to be worth USD 407 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 480.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe In-Mould Labels (IML) market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe In-Mould Labels (IML) landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Injection Molding accounting for of the In-Mould Labels (IML) global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Food and Beverages segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of In-Mould Labels (IML) include CCL Label, FpntGroup, IPB Printing, Milacron, Constantia Flexibles Group, Huhtamaki Group, Coveris Holdings, Cenveo and Fuji Seal International and etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of In-Mould Labels (IML) in 2021.

This report focuses on In-Mould Labels (IML) volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall In-Mould Labels (IML) market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global In-Mould Labels (IML) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Injection Molding

Extrusion- Blow Molding Thermoforming

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Food and Beverages

Chemicals

Healthcare Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global In-Mould Labels (IML) Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of In-Mould Labels (IML)

1.2 Classification of In-Mould Labels (IML) by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“In-Mould Labels (IML) Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global In-Mould Labels (IML) Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global In-Mould Labels (IML) Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global In-Mould Labels (IML) Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global In-Mould Labels (IML) Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global In-Mould Labels (IML) Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 In-Mould Labels (IML) Market Drivers

1.6.2 In-Mould Labels (IML) Market Restraints

1.6.3 In-Mould Labels (IML) Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company In-Mould Labels (IML) Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company In-Mould Labels (IML) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global In-Mould Labels (IML) Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 In-Mould Labels (IML) Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 In-Mould Labels (IML) Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 In-Mould Labels (IML) Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 In-Mould Labels (IML) Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 In-Mould Labels (IML) New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“In-Mould Labels (IML) Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global In-Mould Labels (IML) Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global In-Mould Labels (IML) Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global In-Mould Labels (IML) Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 In-Mould Labels (IML) Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 In-Mould Labels (IML) Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 In-Mould Labels (IML) Market Size by Country

6.3.1 In-Mould Labels (IML) Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States In-Mould Labels (IML) Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“In-Mould Labels (IML) Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico In-Mould Labels (IML) Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

