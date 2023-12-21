Insect Repellent Towelettes Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Spectrum Brands

SC Johnson

CoreTex

Quantum Health

La Fresh

Adventure Ready Brands

Pigeon

Murphy's Naturals

Smidge (APS Biocontrol)

Avon

ITW Pro Brands

PIC Corporation

GNC Holdings Aunt Fannie's

Insect Repellent Towelettes can protect against ticks, biting fpes, gnats, and chiggers, and mosquitoes that may carry the Zika, Dengue, or West Nile virus.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Insect Repellent Towelettes market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Insect Repellent Towelettes market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Insect Repellent Towelettes landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

DEET accounting for of the Insect Repellent Towelettes global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Offpne Sales segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Insect Repellent Towelettes include Spectrum Brands, SC Johnson, CoreTex, Quantum Health, La Fresh, Adventure Ready Brands, Pigeon, Murphy's Naturals and Smidge (APS Biocontrol), etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Insect Repellent Towelettes in 2021.

This report focuses on Insect Repellent Towelettes volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Insect Repellent Towelettes market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Insect Repellent Towelettes Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



DEET DEET-Free

Offline Sales Online Sales

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

