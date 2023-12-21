Traffic Management Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Global Traffic Management, Region Traffic Management), Types (Urban Traffic Management and Control (UTMC) system, Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS), Journey Time Measurement System (JTMS), Predictive Traffic Modeling System (PTMS), Incident Detection and Location System (IDLS), Dynamic Traffic Management System (DTMS))

IBM

Cisco Systems

LG Corporation

Swarco

Siemens

Kapsch

Q-Free Accenture

The demand of traffic management will be drastically increase in the future, because rapid demographic expansion and wide spread urban expansion in most of the developing countries and favorable initiatives by the governments around the world to manage traffic are the factors that are favoring the market growth.

The global Traffic Management market size is projected to reach USD 65100 million by 2028, from USD 29780 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Urban Traffic Management and Control (UTMC) system accounting for of the Traffic Management global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Global Traffic Management segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Traffic Management market size is valued at USD million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Traffic Management are USD million and USD million, severally. The proportion of the North America is in 2021, while China and Europe are and respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period 2022-2028. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR and respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Traffic Management landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028 traipng a CAGR of over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Urban Traffic Management and Control (UTMC) system

Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS)

Journey Time Measurement System (JTMS)

Predictive Traffic Modeling System (PTMS)

Incident Detection and Location System (IDLS) Dynamic Traffic Management System (DTMS)

Global Traffic Management Region Traffic Management

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Traffic Management Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Traffic Management

1.2 Classification of Traffic Management by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Traffic Management Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Traffic Management Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Traffic Management Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Traffic Management Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Traffic Management Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Traffic Management Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Traffic Management Market Drivers

1.6.2 Traffic Management Market Restraints

1.6.3 Traffic Management Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Traffic Management Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Traffic Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Traffic Management Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Traffic Management Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Traffic Management Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Traffic Management Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Traffic Management Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Traffic Management New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Traffic Management Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Traffic Management Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Traffic Management Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Traffic Management Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Traffic Management Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Traffic Management Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Traffic Management Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Traffic Management Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Traffic Management Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Traffic Management Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Traffic Management Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

