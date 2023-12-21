Child Resistant Closures Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Pharmaceuticals, Household and Personal Care, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Food and Beverage, Automotive, Others) , Types (Reclosable, Non-reclosable)

The Child Resistant Closures Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Child resistant closures are the types of closures that are difficult for children below the age of 5 years to open and require assistance of an adult. Such closures are specifically designed to prevent any hazard to childrenâs health from the accidental consumption of intoxicating substances or pharmaceutical products.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Child Resistant Closures market size is estimated to be worth USD 1081.5 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1365.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Child Resistant Closures market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Child Resistant Closures landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Reclosable accounting for of the Child Resistant Closures global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Pharmaceuticals segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Child Resistant Closures include Closures Systems, Silgan Plastic, BERICAP, Global Closures Systems, Aptargroup, Berry Global, Amcor, O.Berk and Blackhawk Molding, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Child Resistant Closures in 2021.

This report focuses on Child Resistant Closures volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Child Resistant Closures market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Reclosable Non-reclosable

Pharmaceuticals

Household and Personal Care

Chemicals and Fertilizers

Food and Beverage

Automotive Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

