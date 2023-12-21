Floor POP Display Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Food and Beverages, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Printing and Stationary, Electronics, Automotive, Others) , Types (Corrugated Board, Foam Board, Plastic Sheet, Glass, Metal) , By " Floor POP Display Market-2024 " Region

Sonoco

DS Smith

Smurfit Kappa

Georgia-Pacific

WestRock

FFR Merchandising

U.S. Corrugated

Marketing Alliance

Creative Displays Now Pratt Industries

Floor POP displays are emerging as an effective product merchandising solution in modern retail stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets displays are allowing brands to make the most out of the pmited-timed engagement from young consumers with a product in retail outlets.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Floor POP Display market size is estimated to be worth USD 3374.9 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 4364.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Floor POP Display market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Floor POP Display landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Corrugated Board accounting for of the Floor POP Display global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Food and Beverages segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Floor POP Display include Sonoco, DS Smith, Smurfit Kappa, Georgia-Pacific, WestRock, FFR Merchandising, U.S. Corrugated, Marketing Alpance and Creative Displays Now and etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Floor POP Display in 2021.

This report focuses on Floor POP Display volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Floor POP Display market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

Global Floor POP Display Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Corrugated Board

Foam Board

Plastic Sheet

Glass Metal

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Printing and Stationary

Electronics

Automotive Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Floor POP Display Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Floor POP Display market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Floor POP Display industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Floor POP Display market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Floor POP Display Industry”.

