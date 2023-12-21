Networking Device Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Belkin

D-Link

Actiontec

Netgear

TP-Link Technologies

Devolo

ZyXEL

Huawei

Legrand

ASUS Buffalo

The demand for connectivity only expected to increase over time and is further supplemented by the increasing bandwidths offered by service providers. Both factors are expected to play a crucial role in the development of networking devices.

The global Networking Device market size is projected to reach USD 142720 million by 2028, from USD 105750 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Wired accounting for of the Networking Device global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Residential segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Networking Device market size is valued at USD million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Networking Device are USD million and USD million, severally. The proportion of the North America is in 2021, while China and Europe are and respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period 2022-2028. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR and respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Networking Device landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028 traipng a CAGR of over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Networking Device Scope and Market Size

Networking Device market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Networking Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Wired Wireless

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Residential Commercial

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Networking Device Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Networking Device

1.2 Classification of Networking Device by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Networking Device Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Networking Device Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Networking Device Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Networking Device Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Networking Device Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Networking Device Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Networking Device Market Drivers

1.6.2 Networking Device Market Restraints

1.6.3 Networking Device Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Networking Device Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Networking Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Networking Device Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Networking Device Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Networking Device Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Networking Device Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Networking Device Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Networking Device New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Networking Device Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Networking Device Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Networking Device Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Networking Device Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Networking Device Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Networking Device Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Networking Device Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Networking Device Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Networking Device Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Networking Device Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Networking Device Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

