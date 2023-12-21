Tactical Communications Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (ISR, Communications, Combat, Command and Control) , Types (Soldier Radio, Manpack Radio, VIC (Vehicular Intercommunication Radio), High Capacity Data Radio (HCDR), Situational awareness video receiver, Rugged networking devices)

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Tactical Communications market?



Northrop Grumman

Thales

General Dynamics

Raytheon

Harris

L-3 Technologies

BAE Systems

Ultra Electronics

Iridium Communications

Viasat Tactical Communications

The global Tactical Communications market size is projected to reach USD 40090 million by 2028, from USD 15690 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Soldier Radio accounting for of the Tactical Communications global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While ISR segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Tactical Communications market size is valued at USD million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Tactical Communications are USD million and USD million, severally. The proportion of the North America is in 2021, while China and Europe are and respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period 2022-2028. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR and respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Tactical Communications landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028 traipng a CAGR of over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Soldier Radio

Manpack Radio

VIC (Vehicular Intercommunication Radio)

High Capacity Data Radio (HCDR)

Situational awareness video receiver Rugged networking devices

ISR

Communications

Combat Command and Control

Regional Analysis:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

