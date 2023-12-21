Gems &Amp; Jewelry Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Jewelry Store, Multi Branded Stores, Standalone, Online) , Types (Diamond in Gold, Silver, Platinum, Gold) , By " Gems and Jewelry Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Gems and Jewelry market?



Chow Tai Fook Jewellery

Richemont

Malabar Gold and Diamonds

Tiffany

Signet Jewellers

Swatch

LVMH

Pandora

Kering

Luk Fook

Titan

Rajesh Exports

Claireâs Store

PC Jeweller

Damas

Swarovski

Blue Nile

Gitanjali

Christian Bernard Diffusion Chopard

The Gems and Jewelry Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Gems and Jewelry market size is estimated to be worth USD 381000 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 472290 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Gems and Jewelry market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Gems and Jewelry landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Diamond in Gold accounting for of the Gems and Jewelry global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Jewelry Store segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Gems and Jewelry include Chow Tai Fook Jewellery, Richemont, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Tiffany, Signet Jewellers, Swatch, LVMH, Pandora and Kering, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Gems and Jewelry in 2021.

This report focuses on Gems and Jewelry volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gems and Jewelry market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Gems and Jewelry Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Gems and Jewelry market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Diamond in Gold

Silver

Platinum Gold

What are the different "Application of Gems and Jewelry market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Jewelry Store

Multi Branded Stores

Standalone Online

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Gems and Jewelry market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Purchase this report (Price 2900 USD for a single-user license) -

