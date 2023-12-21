Watch Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Shopping Mall, Supermarket, Watch Shop, On Line, Others) , Types (Quartz Watch, Mechanical Watch, Others) , By " Watch Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Watch market?



Fossil

LVMH

Richemont

Rolex

The Swatch

Audemars Piguet

Burberry

Breitling

Casio

Chanel

Chopard

Citizen

Dolce and Gabbana

Giorgio Armani

Kate Spade

Kering

Patek Philippe

Timex

Titan

Seiko

Tiffany

Hermes Ralph Lauren

The Watch Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

The global watch market is categorized into quartz and mechanical. Mechanical watches can be further classified into automatic and hand wound, while quartz watches are classified into analog and digital. It has huge market potential due to increasing technological design innovations. Moreover, the current positioning of this product enables users to make a style statement.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Watch market size is estimated to be worth USD 101040 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 114330 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Watch market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Watch landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is internet retaipng growth beneficial to watch market. The increased penetration of the internet and its access through personal computers, smartphones, and tablets have led to the growth in the popularity of onpne platforms as a potent option for buying products across categories, including watches. Time-strapped consumers today seek the convenience of all-day access and easy price and feature comparison that onpne shopping offers.

This report focuses on Watch volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Watch market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Watch Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Watch market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Quartz Watch

Mechanical Watch Others

What are the different "Application of Watch market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Shopping Mall

Supermarket

Watch Shop

On Line Others

Why is Watch market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Watch market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Watch Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Watch market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Watch industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Watch market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Watch Industry”.

