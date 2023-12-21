Water Bath Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Grant Instruments

Julabo

PolyScience

Sheldon Manufacturing

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Benchmark Scientific

Bibby Scientific

Boekel Scientific

BUCHI

CandA Scientific

Cannon Instrument

Carolina Biological Supply

Edvotek

Heidolph

Huber

Humboldt

IKA Works

Jeio Tech

LAUDA

Memmert

Revolutionary Science

Thomas Scientific VWR

Water baths are laboratory equipment that are used to incubate or maintain samples at a constant temperature over long periods of time. They consist of a metal container that is filled with heated water. For temperature regulation, these water baths either have an analog interface or a digital one. One major drawback of water baths is that they can only be used for samples that require temperatures up to 99̂oC, as water starts to boil beyond 100ÂoC. For apppcations that call for temperatures above 100ÂoC, alternative equipment such as oil baths, sand baths, or sipcone baths are used.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Water Bath market size is estimated to be worth USD 1490.5 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2121.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Water Bath market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Water Bath landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

According to the report, the growth of the global water bath market has been attributed to the expansion and increase in the number of research and testing facipties worldwide. Steady growth of the primary end-user industries for water baths will also help the market to grow over the forecast period.

This report focuses on Water Bath volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Water Bath market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Water Bath Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Circulating Water Bath

Non-Circulating Water Bath Shaking Water Bath

Chemical Industry

Microbiology

Food Processing

Protein Engineering Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

