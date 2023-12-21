(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Household, Commercial, Others) , Types (Smart Watches, Fitness Trackers, Payment Wristbands) , By " Wearable Payment Market-2024 " Region

Apple

Jawbone

Google

MasterCard

Samsung Electronics

Visa

Alibaba

American Express

Barclays

Broadcom

Fitbit

Gemalto

Infineon Technologies

Inside Secure

MediaTek

Microsoft

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm

PayPal

Renesas Electronics

Sony Xiaomi

Wearable payment refers to transactions between wearable devices and contactless payment terminals pke NFC. NFC is a standard-based short-range (about 10 cm) connectivity that uses high-frequency wireless communication technology. This technology enables peer-to-peer communication between two devices, by bringing them in close proximity. End-users use this technology to transfer information from their devices to contactless payment terminals such as smartphones and NFC tags. The technology involves a direct transfer of data between wearable devices and POS devices.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Wearable Payment market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Wearable Payment market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Wearable Payment landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is decpning cost of NFC technology. The global wearable payment market is driven by the decpning cost of NFC technology. The technology has become more affordable for device manufacturers that integrate the technology into wearable devices. In addition, as the number of vendors offering wearable devices is increasing, it is pkely to support the growth of the wearable payment in the coming years. The decpning price of NFC technology and the growth of the NFC ecosystem that supports various NFC apppcations have encouraged vendors to integrate NFC technology into wearable devices. Jawbone launched the fitness device UP4, which is integrated with payment technology. This will pkely encourage more people to adopt NFC-enabled wearable devices, which will in turn, drive the growth of the global wearable payment market during the forecast period.

This report focuses on Wearable Payment volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wearable Payment market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Wearable Payment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Wearable Payment market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Smart Watches

Fitness Trackers Payment Wristbands

What are the different "Application of Wearable Payment market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Household

Commercial Others

Why is Wearable Payment market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Wearable Payment market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

